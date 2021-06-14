Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,440 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,256,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.