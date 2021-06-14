Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 11,263 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.