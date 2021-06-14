Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,012 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.