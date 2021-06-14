Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 5,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

