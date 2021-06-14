The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,594,350.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,028.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,149.15. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.29 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,245.13.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

