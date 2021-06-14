The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Trimmed by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $176.16 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

