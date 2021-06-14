The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

COO opened at $375.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.08.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

