The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.05

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 1798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

