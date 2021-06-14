The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.05

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 1798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.
The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
