The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.38

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 8595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

