The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.38

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 8595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
