The Force Protocol Trading 29.9% Lower This Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

