The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

