The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Mizuho raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Macerich by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

