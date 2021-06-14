The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Shares in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Shares of FVCB opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $242.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.