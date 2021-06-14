The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $150,000 Stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,948 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

