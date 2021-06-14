The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $194,000 in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos during the fourth quarter worth $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akouos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akouos by 2,558.3% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58. Akouos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $447.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.