The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $206,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after buying an additional 509,374 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,360,000 after buying an additional 162,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 140,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $139.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

