The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,046 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSSI opened at $10.47 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

