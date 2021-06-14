The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,050 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Limoneira worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Limoneira by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.84 million, a PE ratio of -41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,269 shares of company stock worth $94,114. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.