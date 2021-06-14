The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $41.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.97. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.