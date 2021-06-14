The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

