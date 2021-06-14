The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,656,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.28.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

