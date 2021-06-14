The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 219 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

