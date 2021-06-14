The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 365.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

Shares of OIH opened at $235.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.74. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.