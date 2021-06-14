The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $47.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. Deluxe’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

