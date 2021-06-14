The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $99.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $100.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

