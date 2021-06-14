The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of USO opened at $48.07 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

