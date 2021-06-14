The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stake Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The St. Joe by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,709,000 after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The St. Joe by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

