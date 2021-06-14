The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises about 3.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $74,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 34.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $152.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,395. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

