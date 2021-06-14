The Western Union Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Western Union has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Western Union to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of WU opened at $24.95 on Monday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

