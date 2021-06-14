The Western Union Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
The Western Union has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Western Union to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
Shares of WU opened at $24.95 on Monday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00.
In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
