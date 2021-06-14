Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 392 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $220,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $127.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

