Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.25. 5,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.