Thomas White International Ltd. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 951.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,003 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 1.2% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.83. 146,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,562,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EDU shares. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

