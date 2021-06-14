Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 52,202 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

