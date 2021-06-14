Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

