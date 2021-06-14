Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Visa by 15.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,807,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $382,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Visa by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,893,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $612,603,000 after acquiring an additional 281,583 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 338,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 247,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

