Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,017. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

