Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000.

NYSEARCA EWN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $49.55. 1,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

