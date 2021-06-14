Tiger Pacific Capital LP Invests $9.35 Million in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,000. LexinFintech makes up approximately 1.7% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.52% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LX traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

