Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Monday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

