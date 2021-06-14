Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

