Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

