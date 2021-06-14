Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,210 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 447,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Shares of DT opened at $55.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

