Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,691 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,315 shares of company stock worth $103,485,021. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

