Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

