Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

