Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

TRMLF traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,691. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

