Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.81.

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.53. 1,338,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,802. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$34.33. The firm has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

