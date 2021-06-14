Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.