Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

