TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after buying an additional 139,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 1,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

