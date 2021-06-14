TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stake Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,128,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 484,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 298,726 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TRTX stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

