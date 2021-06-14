Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.22.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$13.08 and a one year high of C$26.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

